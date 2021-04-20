April 20 (UPI) -- Insufficient evidence exists for or against screening adults age 50 years or older for atrial fibrillation when they have no symptoms to help prevent strokes, a national task force of health professionals said Tuesday.

In its draft recommendation on screening for AFib, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force said that "the balance of benefits and harms" for early screening "cannot be determined."

This is despite the fact that several tests -- including electrocardiogram, which checks the electrical activity of the heart, as well as smartphone apps and other devices -- are being studied for efficacy at detecting AFib, the Task Force said.

"Atrial fibrillation is a major risk factor for stroke, and it often goes undetected," task force member Dr. Gbenga Ogedegbe said in a press release.

"Unfortunately, there is not enough evidence to determine whether or not screening for AFib helps prevent stroke," said Ogedegbe, who is also a professor of medicine and population health at New York University.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force is an independent, volunteer panel of national experts in prevention and evidence-based medicine.

The group says its mission, is to improve overall health by making evidence-based recommendations about clinical preventive services such as screenings, counseling services and preventive medications.

AFib is an irregular and often rapid heart rate, and it is the most common form of heart arrhythmia, with about 3 million cases nationally, according to the American Heart Association.

It occurs when the two upper chambers of the heart beat rapidly and irregularly and don't move all the blood to the lower chambers of the heart. AFib can cause the formation of a blood clot that can move to the brain and result in a stroke.

After reviewing currently available scientific evidence on new screening technologies, the group was unable to recommend for or against screening for AFib in those without symptoms as part of stroke prevention.

The finding echoes conclusions reached by other researchers, and suggests that little evidence exists that devices and tests that promise to aid in the prevention of strokes by identifying an irregular heartbeat can fulfill that promise -- at least for now.

"The Task Force ... reviewed evidence on emerging technologies that may help with screening for AFib to prevent stroke," member Dr. Chyke Doubeni said in a press release.

"The Task Force is encouraging additional research," said Doubeni, who also is a professor of family medicine at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix.