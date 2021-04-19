Watch Live
Closing arguments in trial of former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin over death of George Floyd
Study shows double-masking -- medical mask under cloth -- cuts COVID-19 spread
Dermatologists say most COVID-19 vaccine rashes aren't worrisome
Pfizer CEO says need for third dose of COVID-19 vaccine 'likely'
Study: Up to 10% of young adults who recover from COVID-19 at risk for reinfection
Vitamin D deficiency may impair muscle function in older adults, study finds
Officer William 'Billy' Evans lies in honor at Capitol
