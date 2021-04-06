Google is promoting the wearing of masks during the COVID-19 pandemic with a new Doodle. Image courtesy of Google

April 6 (UPI) -- Google is asking users to wear a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic in a new Doodle.

The Google homepage features each letter in the company's logo wearing a different mask.

The lower case "g" tightens its mask while the higher case "G" and "e" put on a second mask before all of the letters start practicing safe social distancing during an animated sequence.

"Masks are still important. Wear a mask and save lives," Google said Tuesday before providing links about how to help stop the spread of the virus.

Infectious disease expert Michael Osterholm warned on Sunday that the U.S. is in "category five hurricane status" with the COVID-19 pandemic. He cited the threat of variants of the virus and said that the United States is approaching another surge of COVID-19 cases.

A recent statistical model developed by Penn State estimates that 40,000 children in the United States have lost a parent to COVID-19.