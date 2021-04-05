Advertisement

Study: U.S. had 23% more deaths than expected in 2020 due to pandemic
Study: 1 in 4 hospitalized patients with most severe form of COVID-19 will die
Recovering COVID-19 patients shows signs of long-term organ damage
FDA approves at-home, non-presecription COVID-19 tests
Study confirms that some people age more slowly
Olympic torch relay underway in Japan
