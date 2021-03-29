Black adults have quadruple the risk for stroke compared to White adults, a new study has found. File Photo by sfam_photo/Shutterstock

March 29 (UPI) -- Black middle-aged adults in the United States are four times as likely to suffer a stroke as White adults in the same age group, an analysis published Monday by the journal Hypertension found.

The incidence of stroke among Black adults in their late 40s through early 60s was 120 per 100,000 person-years, the data showed. For White adults in that age range, the incidence was 29 per 100,000 person-years.

Advertisement

A person-year is a measurement that takes into account the number of people in a study and the length of time each person spends in the study, according to the researchers.

"What we found striking in this study was that the incidence of stroke began to increase rapidly starting at around age 40 for Black adults," study co-author Dr. Jamal S. Rana said in a press release.

"It is well known that Black adults have higher rates of [high blood pressure] in general, but the fact that their blood pressure levels are starting to increase at such an early stage in life is concerning," said Rana, an adjunct investigator at Kaiser Permanente in Northern California and cardiologist with The Permanente Medical Group in Oakland, Calif.

A stroke occurs when something blocks the blood supply to a part of the brain or when a blood vessel in the brain bursts, causing damage that may lead long-term disability or death, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Some 800,000 strokes occur in the United States each year, but about twice as many occur in Black people than in White people, due to higher rates of high blood pressure, or hypertension, and heart disease, the agency estimates.

For this study, Rana and his colleagues used data collected in the Coronary Artery Risk Development in Young Adults study, which was launched in 1985 and tracked heart health in more than 5,100 adults at research hospitals in four U.S. cities.

At the time the study began, in 1985, participants ranged in age from 18 to 30. Blood pressure measurements and other tests were performed when they entered the study, and were conducted every five years, with two additional exams at years two and seven.

By 2018, 100 people in the study had a stroke, typically by age 50.

Participants with high blood pressure were roughly four times as likely to have a stroke compared with those with healthy blood pressure levels.

High blood pressure was more common among Black adults enrolled in the study than White adults, and those diagnosed with the condition at an earlier age were up to six times as likely to experience a stroke.

"This study confirms that it's not only whether you have high blood pressure but how long you have had high blood pressure and how long the damage to the blood vessels has been occurring that matters," study co-author Dr. Stephen Sidney said in a statement.

"It also tells us that interventions need to be put in place to prevent high blood pressure from ever even occurring," said Sidney, a research scientist at the Kaiser Permanente Division of Research in Oakland.