Hospitalized patients with COVID-19 experience more significant kidney damage than is typically seen in other hospitalized patients with kidney injury, a study has found. File Photo by Enric Fontcuberta/EPA-EFE

March 22 (UPI) -- Patients who develop acute kidney injury during COVID-19 treatment experience significantly worse kidney function in the months after hospital discharge than uninfected patients with the same type of organ damage, a study published Monday by JAMA Network Open found.

Among acute kidney injury patients at five hospitals in Connecticut and Rhode Island, those who also were diagnosed with COVID-19 had a 12-fold greater loss of kidney function six months after hospitalization than those who did not have the virus, the data showed.

"COVID-19 acute kidney injury looks like a different form of acute kidney injury in terms of long-term effects," study co-author Dr. F. Perry Wilson said in a press release.

It may be possible, in part, to slow the progressive loss of kidney function by optimizing blood pressure control and making sure any diabetes is well controlled during COVID-19 treatment, said Wilson, an associate professor of medicine at Yale University in New Haven, Conn.

Acute kidney injury is an abrupt decline in the kidney's filtration function that is typically found in 15% of people hospitalized for any reason and increases their risk for death 10-fold, according to Wilson and his colleagues.

The condition is more common in patients with COVID-19, with between 24% and 57% of patients hospitalized with the virus developing it during treatment, the researchers said.

For this study, the researchers assessed the estimated glomerular filtration rate -- which measures how much blood passes through the glomeruli, small filters in the kidney, each minute -- in 182 patients with COVID-19-associated acute kidney injury and 1,430 patients with acute kidney injury alone.

A healthy person has an estimated filtration rate of 90 or more milliliters per minute, while a person with acute kidney injury will see a decline of 1 to 2 milliliters per minute, a sign of loss of kidney function.

However, patients with COVID-19-associated acute kidney injury lose roughly 12 ml. per minute, the researchers found.

The drop in estimated filtration among COVID-19 patients occurred regardless of the severity of organ damage, suggesting it was the result of the hyper-inflammatory state associated with the virus or its residual effects, the researchers said.

In addition, these patients continued to have faster decline in estimated glomerular filtration after hospital discharge, increasing their risk for long-term kidney disease, dialysis and death, according to the researchers.