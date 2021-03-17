Poor health in young adulthood may increase rates of cognitive decline later in life, a new study has found. File Photo by BillionPhotos.com/Shutterstock

March 17 (UPI) -- Adults in their 20s and 30s with high blood pressure, obesity and elevated blood sugar levels experience three-fold higher rates of cognitive decline later in life compared to those without the health issues, an analysis published Wednesday by the journal Neurology found.

In pooled results from four studies, those with high blood pressure or high blood sugar levels -- a sign of diabetes -- in their 20s and 30s had scores on thinking tests 30 years later that were nine to 10 points lower than people with healthy levels, the data showed.

Similarly, people who were severely overweight in their 20s and 30s had scores on thinking tests 30 years later that were about three to four points worse than those with a healthy body weight.

This indicates that they experienced twice the rate of cognitive decline, researchers said.

The findings highlight that "it's not too early to think about brain health," study co-author Dr. Kristine Yaffe told UPI in an email.

"We often focus on risk factors in mid- and late-life but our study suggests that a broader, life course approach is needed," said Yaffe, a professor of psychiatry, neurology and epidemiology at the University of California-San Francisco.

For the study, she and her colleagues analyzed the results of four studies that enrolled a total of 15,000 people ages 18 to 95 who were followed for 10 to 30 years.

For all participants, researchers had information on body weight, blood sugar levels, blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Thinking and memory skills were tested every one to two years, the researchers said.

For participants who were older when the study started, the researchers estimated their blood pressure and body weight when they were younger based on current figures.

Then, they assessed whether these heart problems in early adulthood, middle age and late life were associated with greater decline on late-life scores on the thinking and memory tests.

While high body weight, high blood pressure and high blood sugar levels doubled the rate of decline in thinking skills in late life, having high total cholesterol at any time did not, the researchers said.

Still, the study does not show a cause-and-effect relationship between the heart health issues and late-life problems with thinking skills. It only shows an association, Yaffe said.

"Studies have found that cardiovascular risk factors are associated with increased inflammation and oxidative stress, as well as increased [brain] damage," Yaffe said.

"Beyond heart health, there is growing recognition in the field that multiple risk factors affect late-life brain health [and] lifestyle behaviors like physical activity and smoking may be important," she said.