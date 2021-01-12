Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services plans to expand COVID-19 vaccine availability during the initial phase of distribution to include people age 65 years and older, according to media reports Tuesday.

Previously, "phase 1A" of the vaccination recommendations issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in December called for healthcare workers and adults age 75 years and older, particularly those residing in nursing homes, to be given priority.

Advertisement

However, through Tuesday, just 9 million of the 25 million vaccine doses distributed nationally had been administered to these groups, based on agency estimates.

The expansion of vaccine eligibility was first reported by CNN, NBC, Axios and the New York Times.

Several states, including Florida, already have opted to include adults age 65 years and older in their initial vaccine distribution phase.

Still, most states have encountered challenges during the first phase of the vaccine rollout, with supplies lacking in some parts of the country.

In addition, some people eligible to receive the shot in phase 1A -- healthcare workers, those over age 75 and essential workers, such as firefighters and police officers -- have refused it due to fears over long-term side effects.

To date, studies of the two vaccines approved for use in the United States, manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, have reported few side effects, although a few people have reported anaphylaxis after receiving the vaccine.

Operation Warp Speed is expected to announce the expanded vaccine eligibility Tuesday.

President-elect Joseph Biden has said his administration will release all available doses of the vaccine to states by the end of January. Operation Warp Speed had been holding back half of the available doses in an effort to make sure recipients could receive their second dose.