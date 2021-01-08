Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Symptoms such as fatigue and shortness of breath persist for more than 10 weeks after a COVID-19 diagnosis, a study published Friday by the Annals of the American Thoracic Society found.

These symptoms remained bothersome for extended periods of time, whether or not people infected with the new coronavirus initially experienced serious illness, the researchers said.

"We found that fatigue, ill-health and breathlessness were all common following COVID-19," study co-author Dr. Liam Townsend said in a press release.

"However, these symptoms appeared to be unrelated to the severity of initial infection or any single measurement at the time of an outpatient appointment," said Townsend, an infectious disease specialist at St. James's Hospital in Dublin.

Although several studies have documented long-term health complications following COVID-19 infection, little is known about its effects on lung health and whether later respiratory problems, fatigue and ill health are associated with the disease's initial severity, according to Townsend.

For this study, he and his colleagues monitored the health of 153 patients treated in an outpatient clinic for roughly 75 days following their COVID-19 diagnoses.

During follow-up exams, participants were evaluated for the effects of the virus on their lungs, as well as their physical stamina.

Participants were also asked about whether they felt fatigued and whether they thought they had returned to full health, the researchers said.

Requiring treatment in a hospital or intensive-care unit was also factored into the assessment of overall health following a COVID-19 diagnosis, according to the researchers.

Participants had chest X-rays to check for persistent infection or significant lung scarring, and those who had abnormal findings also underwent computed tomography scans of their lungs, the researchers said.

Blood tests were used to identify indicators of COVID-19 such as C-reactive protein, which increases when there is inflammation in the body, they said.

Among the study participants, 74, or nearly half, required hospital admission during acute infection, according to the researchers.

After 75 days, 62% of the participants felt they had not returned to full health, while 47% were classified as having fatigue, the researchers said.

In addition, participants who felt they had to exert themselves during moderate exercise also reported they felt fatigued and in poor health, according to the researchers.

Lung scarring was identified in only 4% of the study participants, they said.

"We expected a greater number of abnormal chest X-rays," Townsend said.

"We also expected the measures of ongoing ill-health and abnormal findings to be related to severity of initial infection, which was not the case," he said.