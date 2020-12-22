Conventional particle counters can be used to spot airborne virus droplets that spread COVID-19, a new study has found. Photo by Klaus Hausmann/Pixabay

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- A commercially available, hand-held particle counter can be used to measure concentrations of COVID-19-causing virus particles in the air in indoor spaces, according to a study published Tuesday by the journal Physics of Fluids.

The particle counters, which are capable of identifying microscopic dust and debris in industrial and hospital settings to assess cleanliness, also can detect new coronavirus droplets invisible to the naked eye, the researchers said.

Advertisement

The technology can be used to evaluate indoor spaces for risk for spread of COVID-19 and assess the impact of measures designed to reduce that risk, such as cleaning and ventilation, they said.

"The device we used can identify badly ventilated spaces," study co-author Daniel Bonn told UPI.

Doing so can enable decisions such as "closing these spaces off" until they can be effectively cleaned, said Bonn, a science professor at the University of Amsterdam.

The new coronavirus is spread through the release of small respiratory droplets from the nose or mouth of an infected person into the air, research indicates.

In some cases, surfaces contaminated with these droplets, particularly in hospitals and other healthcare settings, have helped spread the disease, with people becoming infected after touching them and then touching their faces, according to Bonn and his colleagues.

For this study, Bonn and his team modified a conventional handheld particle counter, the Fluke 985, to effectively delete the "dust signal" in the device.

They did so by measuring the dust in a single room for some time and monitoring how the signal changed after COVID-19 virus particles were are added to the air, they said.

The researchers then compared the virus concentration in the room determined by this method to laboratory-based techniques and found the results matched.

RELATED Study reveals how coronavirus travels indoors

Though the method used in the study does not directly measure the presence of virus particles, the detected airborne concentrations can be combined with virus data from other studies to obtain a practical risk assessment for a specific type of public space, according to the researchers.

The findings suggest that well-ventilated areas can have airborne concentrations more than 100 times lower than poorly ventilated areas, such as public elevators or restrooms, the researchers said.

Spaces such as gyms, offices and mass transit can be assessed using the particle counters, Bonn said.

"It is not difficult to test ventilation quality in different places to know which spaces to avoid to minimize risk of coronavirus contamination. [Our approach] is currently being tested here in ICU wards and by dentists, [but] anyone can buy and use these devices," he said.