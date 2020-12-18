Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Well under 1% of nasal and throat samples screened for influenza nationally have tested positive for the seasonal virus, suggesting there are fewer cases than normal, according to figures released Friday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In addition, less than 2% of all healthcare visits across the country have been linked with flu-like symptoms or illness since the 2020-21 season began four weeks ago, the agency said.

The numbers for the season to date suggest that flu activity in the United States remains lower than normal for this time of year, the CDC said.

Although the reduced flu numbers for 2020-21 are due, at least in part to measures aimed at limiting spread of COVID-19, they may also be the result of more Americans being vaccinated against the seasonal virus, experts said.

Through Nov. 21, an estimated 45 million adults in the United States received the annual flu shot at pharmacies across the country, a 45% increase over the same period in 2019, the CDC reported.

"The fact that more people are getting the flu shot this year is wonderful news," Brandon Brown, an associate professor of social medicine population and public health at the University of California-Riverside, told UPI.

"It means that fewer will be hospitalized and/or dying from flu."

The numbers are contained in CDC's flu surveillance report for the week ending Dec. 12.

By this time last year, nearly 5 million people in the United States had been sickened and 39,000 people hospitalized with the flu, with 28 states reporting "high" activity, according to CDC estimates.

So far this season, the agency has not provided case or hospitalization estimates for the seasonal virus in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Only one state, Oklahoma, has reported "moderate" flu activity, with the rest citing "minimal" cases, according to the CDC.

Of nearly 500,000 samples of mucus from the nose or throat collected and tested at labs across the country so far this flu season, less than 800 have come back positive, the agency said.

As of Dec. 14, 2019, more than 35,000 samples had tested positive for the flu, according to the CDC.

In light of concerns over flu cases complicating the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, in which 17.2 million people in the United States have been infected through Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University, a record number of flu vaccine doses -- more than 190 million -- have been distributed across the country, the CDC said.

"Some organizations are ... requiring flu vaccination [for employees] prior to transitioning back to work to avoid infection with both flu and COVID," Brown said.

In addition, "people are more aware of the risk of respiratory infections, which paired with prevention measures, can lead to a decrease in flu disease," he said.