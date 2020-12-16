Black women are at higher risk than others for pregnancy-related heart complications, a new study has found. Photo by Free-Photos/Pixabay

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Black women have the highest risk of pregnancy-related heart problems in the United States, according to an analysis published Wednesday by the Journal of the American Heart Association.

Even after adjusting for socioeconomic status, access to healthcare and other medical conditions, pregnant Black women were 45% more likely to die in the hospital from heart-related complications than White women, the researchers said.

Advertisement

During and after pregnancy, Black women were 23% more likely to have a heart attack, 57% more likely to have a stroke, 42% more likely to develop a blood clot in the lungs and 71% more likely to develop heart muscle weakness than White women, the data showed.

"We need a better understanding of the root causes of these disparities to mitigate them," study co-author Dr. Samir R. Kapadia said in a press release.

"When women have problems during pregnancy, they should be followed carefully after pregnancy and actions should be taken to prevent heart problems," said Kapadia, chair of the department of cardiovascular medicine at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio.

Heart disease, stroke and pregnancy-related complications are among the leading causes of death in women 20 to 44 years old in the United States, according to the American Heart Association.

For this study, Kapadia and his colleagues reviewed the health records of more than 46 million pregnant or postpartum women hospitalized for heart-related complications in 47 states between 2007 and 2017.

In addition to the disparities between Black and White women, Asian and Pacific Islander women were more likely to die in the hospital or develop heart muscle weakness compared to White women, the researchers said.

Hispanic women also had a higher risk of death or stroke compared to white women, they said.

"Women at increased risk for heart disease should be closely monitored during and even after pregnancy," Kapadia said.

"The cardiovascular risks associated with pregnancy ... although not common, can result in serious illness and death," he said.