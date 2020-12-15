Shared staff members among nursing homes may fuel COVID-19 spread in these facilities, a new study suggests. Photo by Sgt. Michael Baltz/Flickr

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- COVID-19 spread at nursing homes is at least partially driven by people who work at more than one facility, according to an analysis of cellphone data for more than 50 million users.

The study, published Tuesday by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, found that 5% of people who visited U.S. nursing homes for more than an hour during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic this spring also spent time in other facilities over the same period.

These shared connections continued to visit the facilities even after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggested they restrict visitor access on March, with the agency linking staff members as a likely source of spread.

Based on cellphone location-tracking data, nursing homes share connections -- primarily staff and outside contractors -- with an estimated 7.1 other facilities, on average.

"We document substantial connections among nursing homes after nationwide visitor restrictions were enacted in March," the researchers, from UCLA's Anderson School of Management, wrote.

"Our network measures suggest that staff linkages between nursing homes are a significant predictor of [COVID-19] infections," they said.

Since the start of the pandemic in March, nursing homes in the United States have accounted for up 40% of all deaths caused by the virus nationally, according to data from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services effectively restricted visitor access to long-term care facilities to residents, staff and contractors on March 13.

However, disease spread remained an issue. For example, the agency estimates that more than 30% of all nursing home residents in New Jersey, Connecticut and Massachusetts had contracted COVID-19 as of June 28.

For this study, the UCLA researchers analyzed geolocation data from 50 million smartphones across the United States between March 13 and May 28.

Of the cellphone users included in the analysis, 501,503 visited nursing homes at least once during the study period, the researchers said.

Just over 5% of the cellphone users visited more than one facility over the 11-week timeframe, they said.

The findings reinforce those of a CDC analysis, released in March, that attributed a COVID-19 outbreak that sickened 81 people and killed 23, in part, to "staff members working in multiple facilities," according to the researchers.

"These results provide evidence for a policy recommendation of compensating nursing home workers to work at only one home and limit cross-traffic across homes," the UCLA researchers wrote.