The CDC reported Friday that flu levels in the U.S. are well-below annually-expected levels, with experts saying that is likely the case because of precautions against the spread of COVID-19.

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Flu activity remains "unusually low" in many parts of the United States, according to data released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and experts say masking and social distancing to prevent spread of COVID-19 may be the reason.

In its weekly FluView report, the agency noted that just 0.2% of the respiratory specimens tested at laboratories nationally between Nov. 27 and Dec. 5 were positive for the flu virus.

Just 40 of more than 22,000 specimens evaluated at U.S. hospital labs and 16 of more than 16,000 evaluated at public health labs in the country during that week tested positive for the flu, according to the agency.

In addition, less than 2% of all doctor visits across the country over the same period were related to the seasonal bug, the CDC said.

And, for the first time in recent memory, none of the 50 U.S. states has reported "high" flu activity so far this winter season, according to the agency.

"The combination of distancing and masking is having an impact on all respiratory viruses, not just [COVID-19]," Dr. Tony Moody, an associate professor of pediatric infectious diseases and immunology at Duke University Medical Center, told UPI.

"There are differences between the transmission of influenza and [COVID-19], but a lot of the behaviors we are being asked to observe are effective against both airborne and droplet transmission," Moody said.

In a typical flu season, as many as 40 million people in the United States are infected with the virus and more than 35,000 die as a result, according to past CDC figures.

As of this time last year, the agency estimated than more than 10 million people nationally had been infected with the flu. However, this year, at least as of Friday, the CDC has not provided any estimates on flu cases, with more emphasis placed on COVID-19.

Through Friday, more than 15.5 million Americans have been sickened with the new coronavirus, and nearly 300,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Just over 14% of all deaths nationally during the week ending Dec. 5 were attributed to pneumonia, the flu and COVID-19, with the new coronavirus accounting for the largest share the CDC reported.

"Flu season usually has a peak in late December or early January, so we will have to wait to see if it's truly lower" than normal this year," Brandon Brown, an associate professor of social medicine population and public health at the University of California-Riverside, told UPI.