Machine learning may help identify brain abnormalities in people with major depressive disorder, a new study has found. Photo by StockSnap/Pixabay

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Using machine learning, researchers identified distinct patterns of coordinated activity between parts of the brain in people with major depressive disorder, which could lead to improved diagnosis and treatment, according to a study published Monday by PLOS Biology.

Although major depression is fairly easy to diagnose, a better understanding of the brain networks associated with the disease could improve treatment, according to the researchers.

Advertisement

The machine-learning method identified several key functional connections in magnetic resonance imaging that could serve as a brain network signature for major depression.

The new brain network signature could serve as a foundation for discovering brain network patterns associated with different types of depression and reveal relationships between depression and other disorders, the researchers said.

A better understanding of brain network connections in major depression could also help match patients to more effective treatments or lead to the development of new treatments, they said.

"Despite the progress of neuroscience, biological examinations of the brain have not been used for clinical diagnosis in psychiatry," study co-author Ayumu Yamashita told UPI.

"Our study will change this situation, [as we show] it will be possible to objectively diagnose depression based on abnormal brain signature," said Yamashita, a scientist with Advanced Telecommunications Research Institutes International in Japan.

Machine-learning algorithms can be applied to data on brain activity in people with depression to find similar "signatures," or abnormalities, that may be linked with the development of the disease, they said.

Recent research suggests major depressive disorder is linked with faulty connections between two brain networks, called the limbic and frontostriatal networks.

However, inconsistencies in the standards and protocols for identifying these faulty connections using MRI has made their use as a diagnostic tool challenging, Yamashita said.

For this study, Yamashita and his colleagues used machine learning to analyze brain network data from 713 people, 149 of whom had major depression.

They collected the data for the study using a technique called resting-state functional MRI, which detects brain activity and produces images that reveal coordinated activity, or "functional connections," between different parts of the brain.

When the researchers applied these signatures to the MRIs of 521 people, their approach was 70% accurate at identifying which of them had major depressive disorder, they said.

"Our study will improve the quality of diagnosis from doctors, by checking [for] biological abnormalities in brain," Yamashita said.

"This is the first step in transforming conventional medical treatment methods ... into a cutting-edge science-based medical treatment methods," he said.