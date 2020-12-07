Dec. 7 (UPI) -- With each week of a COVID-19 lockdown, the risk for binge drinking goes up among those who drink, according to a survey published Monday by the American Journal of Drug and Alcohol Abuse.

Based on the survey, conducted during the first four weeks of COVID-19 lockdowns in the United States in March and April, the stress during these periods significantly increased the risk for binge drinking -- especially among those with a history of depression or heavy drinking.

The longer survey participants were under a stay-at-home order, the more likely they were to binge drink, researchers said.

The odds of increased alcohol intake for binge drinkers -- men who, within two hours, consume five or more drinks, and women who consume four or more -- is 60%, compared to 28% for people who do not drink excessively.

"Our results indicate that those who spent more time at home during the early stages of the pandemic were more likely to consume alcohol at unhealthy levels, and it was particularly concerning for those with a previous diagnosis of depression and current depressive symptoms," study co-author Sitara Weerakoon told UPI.

"There is evidence that engaging in binge drinking can lead to long-term alcohol use disorders and alcohol dependence, which in turn lead to more health problems in the long run," said Weerakoon, a doctoral candidate at University of Texas School of Public Health.

Since the start of the pandemic, several states and cities across the country have issued stay-at-home orders to reduce the spread of the virus -- with the first stay-at-home order issued in New York on March 19.

This led to the closure of schools and many "non-essential" businesses, including restaurants and bars, as well as sports and entertainment venues, leading to increased time spent at home, and often away from family and friends.

Weerakoon and her colleagues surveyed nearly 2,000 adults 18 and older in the United States between mid-March and mid-April. The average age of study participants was 42, 89% were white and 69% were female, they said.

On average, every respondent had been in lockdown for four weeks, and spent 21 hours a day at home, with roughly three-quarters not leaving the home for work, according to the researchers.

Just over one-third of participants reported binge drinking during the pandemic, with binge drinkers increasing their intake, and others consuming about the same amount of alcohol as before the lockdowns.

After the lockdowns started, binge drinkers reported consuming four drinks per occasion, while others had an average of two drinks. Participants who drank at harmful levels during the pandemic consumed a maximum of seven drinks per occasion, while others had a maximum of two per session, the data showed.

Participants with a previous diagnosis of depression and mild and moderate or severe depressive symptoms had an up to 80% higher risk for binge drinking during the pandemic compared to those with no history of the disease.

Living with children in lockdown, however, reduced the odds of binge drinking by 26%, according to the researchers.

"Previous research has shown that life stressors -- loss of employment and social isolation, two major things we have seen as a result of the pandemic -- are a major factor in consuming alcohol at unhealthy levels," Weerakoon said.

"Our results also found that increased time spent at home in isolation is impacting the likelihood of binge drinking, [which] may indicate that people had more time to spend drinking alcohol, in addition to suddenly experiencing life stressors," she said.