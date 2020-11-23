AstraZeneca said a two-dose regimen of its COVID-19 vaccine has shown to be 90% effective. Photo by Dan Himbrechts/EPA-EFE

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- AstraZeneca announced Monday that a vaccine it has been developing with Oxford University has shown to be "highly effective" at preventing COVID-19 with an efficacy of around 90%.

The multinational pharmaceutical company said in a release that it has received "positive high-level results" from an interim analysis of clinical trials of its candidate vaccine named AZD1222.

The company has been holding late-stage trials of the drug in Britain and Brazil, with the vaccine resulting in zero hospitalizations and no severe cases of the virus among trial participants, it said.

The company said the vaccine proved to be 62% effective when two full doses of the vaccine were administered at a one-month interval, but the efficacy rate climbed to 90% when the vaccine was administered at half a dose followed by a full dose a month later.

"These findings show that we have an effective vaccine that will save lives," Andrew Pollard, chief investigator of the Oxford Vaccine Trial in England, said in a statement. "Excitingly, we've found that one of our dosing regimens may be around 90% effective and if this dosing regime is used, more people could be vaccinated with planned vaccine supply."

AstraZeneca said it will prepare data to submit to international regulatory authorities for conditional or early approval and will pursue Emergency Use Listing from the World Health Organization to accelerate availability of the vaccine in low-income countries. A full analysis of the interim results is also being submitted to a peer-reviewed journal, it said.

Some 23,000 people were participating in the two-dose vaccine trials, it said. Trials are also being conducted in the United States, Japan, Russia, South Africa, Kenya and Latin America with others planned for more countries in Europe and Asia.

The announcement came amid climbing expectations that a vaccine against the coronavirus is on the horizon.

On Sunday, Dr. Moncef Slaoui of the White House's Operation Warp Speed initiative to develop a vaccine told CNN's State of the Union that a vaccine could be delivered to states as soon as early December.

Late last week, U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer with its German partner BioNtech said they have requested emergency authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to distributed their vaccine after it showed to be 95% effective.