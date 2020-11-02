Nov. 2 (UPI) -- San Francisco's contact tracing program successfully reached more than 80% of confirmed COVID-19 cases and their close contacts, according to an analysis published Monday by JAMA Internal Medicine.

Among more than 1,200 contacts traced, fewer than 40% were ultimately tested for the virus, with 10% coming back positive, according to data compiled by the city's Department of Public Health.

After the "index" case -- or the original person infected -- first developed symptoms, it took six days, on average, for department staff members to reach their close contacts, the researchers said.

"The six-day time difference between symptom onset and contact notification raises concern regarding the overall effectiveness of tracing in preventing onward transmission by infected contacts," a spokeswoman for the San Francisco Department of Public Health told UPI.

"We are working with community-based organizations to scale up access to testing and culturally competent tracing and ... we have now decreased the time difference to five days," she said.

Contact tracing is used to identify people who may have been exposed to a person with an infectious disease, notify them of their risk and, ideally, test and isolate them before they can spread the disease to others. It is considered a key component in efforts to limit the spread of a virus such as COVID-19.

For this study, the San Francisco Department of Public Health contacted 1,633 city residents with confirmed cases of the virus who tested positive between April 13 and June 8.

The department initially interviewed 1,394, or 85%, of those infected, including 791 who responded after May 5 -- the day the CDC first recommended universal testing for close contacts, the researchers said.

Of these 791 cases, 404, or 51%, identified a contact not previously diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the researchers.

Department staff members notified at least one close contact in 356, or 45%, of these cases, and tested at least one contact in 206, or 26%, of them, they said.

Among these close contacts tested, 72, or 9%, had at least one contact test positive for COVID-19, the researchers said.

Of the 1,214 total contacts traced, 1,017, or 84%, were successfully notified and 457, or 38%, were tested, according to the researchers.

Ten percent of those tested as a result of the contact tracing program were positive for COVID-19, with 11% of all household contacts -- or those living in the same residence -- catching the virus, compared with 4% of non-household contacts, the researchers said.

"The ultimate goal of contact tracing is to rapidly identify and isolate contacts who are COVID-19 positive before they have time to transmit [the disease] to others," the department spokeswoman told UPI.

"Although participation is voluntary throughout the contact tracing process, it is important for cases and contacts to pick up the call from the health department and understand that their cooperation to isolate and quarantine is critical to helping slow the spread of the virus," she said.