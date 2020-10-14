Watch Live
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett questioned in Senate on 3rd day of confirmation hearings
Study: One in eight get surprise bills after colonoscopy
Pregnant women with COVID-19 don't pass the virus to their newborns, study finds
Pandemic has driven some doctors to switch jobs, retire early
Study: Many older Americans with heart failure take 10 or more meds
Weight-loss surgery may cut pancreatic cancer risk in people with diabetes
Photo Gallery

 
2020 election: scenes from final stretch of presidential campaign
