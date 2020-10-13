Trending

First case of COVID-19 reinfection in U.S. had no known risk factors for disease
Pregnant women with COVID-19 don't pass the virus to their newborns, study finds
COVID-19 ICU patients have higher risk for blood clots, study shows
Study: One in eight get surprise bills after colonoscopy
Johnson & Johnson pauses COVID-19 vaccine trials
