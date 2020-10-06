Trending

Rates of key tests drop with fewer doctor visits, more telemedicine amid COVID-19
CDC: COVID-19 can cause severe organ inflammation in some adults
8 in 10 COVID-19 patients suffer neurological symptoms, study finds
7 in 10 appendicitis patients treated with antibiotics avoid surgery
Study: Cow's milk doubles babies' risk for asthma compared with breastfeeding
