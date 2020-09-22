Trending

CDC reverses new guidelines again on indoor COVID-19 spread
Pain during sex, urination common, underreported part of menopause
Vitamin D deficiency raises COVID-19 infection risk by 77%, study finds
Vitamin D deficiency increases COVID-19 risk by more than 50%
Azithromycin, being used for COVID-19, may increase heart issue risk
