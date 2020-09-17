People with asthma and other respiratory illnesses need to be aware of the threat that wildfire smoke poses to their breathing and take steps to protect themselves, an allergy expert warns.

Wildfires are raging across western U.S. states, and the smoke is spreading across much of the country.

Advertisement

It's important for everyone -- especially children and people with asthma and other respiratory illnesses -- to stay indoors in order to avoid wildfire smoke, said Dr. J. Allen Meadows, president of the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology.

"Smoke from fires is a dangerous irritant to the eyes and respiratory system. It can make heart conditions and lung diseases like asthma worse. Children are especially vulnerable because their lungs are less developed, and they are closer to the ground, and thus more likely to take in more smoke," Meadows said in a college news release.

RELATED HHS declares public health emergency in Oregon due to wildfire smoke

If you can smell smoke outdoors, try to stay inside. If you have asthma, control it with proper use of your medications, and consult your allergist if are having difficulty breathing, he advised.

If you have to go outside, an N95 mask, properly worn, will offer some protection from wildfire smoke. Paper or cloth dust masks do not protect your lungs from smoke, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

People near fire areas who may have to leave quickly should keep a supply of asthma medications ready to go. If you must go to a shelter, inform officials about anyone in your family who has asthma.

RELATED Pacific Northwest air quality is worst in the world due to wildfires

Even after smoke levels fall, keep alert for any asthma symptoms. Contact your healthcare provider if you have trouble breathing, shortness of breath, a cough that won't stop, or other persistent symptoms. For medical emergencies, call 911 or go right away to an emergency department, Meadows said.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on wildfire smoke.

Copyright 2020 HealthDay. All rights reserved.