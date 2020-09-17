Watch Live
FBI Director Christopher Wray, NCTC Director Christopher Miller testify in Congress about U.S. threats
75% of youths who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions
Nasal solution may stop spread of COVID-19, study finds
CDC's Redfield: Facemasks more powerful than vaccines in COVID-19 battle
Vitamin D deficiency raises COVID-19 infection risk by 77%, study finds
Study links 2018 drop in overdose deaths to change in China drug policy
White House hosts signing of Abraham Accord
