More than one-third of all U.S. pediatricians will dismiss families from their practice if they refuse recommended vaccines, a new study has found. File Photo by Evgeny Atamanenko/Shutterstock

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- More than one-third of all U.S. pediatricians dismiss families from their practices when parents refuse to vaccinate their children, according to the findings of a survey published Tuesday by JAMA.

In addition, 34% of the child medicine specialists surveyed said they refuse to take on new patients whose parents are unwilling to have them receive recommended shots for measles and other diseases for which they are available, the researchers said.

Advertisement

"Because vaccine refusal is common, the high prevalence of dismissal for families who refuse has important implications," they wrote.

"Future work should explore the effect this practice has on vaccination rates, whether it results in parents changing their mind about vaccination, and whether it decreases access to medical care or erodes trust in clinicians."

Research suggests that nearly half of all U.S. children don't receive recommend vaccinations against diseases such as hepatitis B, pertussis, tetanus and measles before they reach age 2, and up to 10% of parents report delaying or refusing the shots.

Last year, the World Health Organization declared vaccine hesitancy one of the top 10 threats to global health.

In recent years, many pediatricians have implemented a policy of "dismissing" families who refuse vaccinations and won't comply with the recommended shot schedule as away of encouraging increased compliance, the researchers said.

For this study, researchers from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus surveyed more than 300 pediatricians from across the United States, 79% of whom are in private practice.

Thirty-seven percent of those surveyed said they dismiss families from their practice when they refuse child vaccination, although 51% have this policy in place, the data showed.

Eighteen percent of respondents indicated parents often change their minds about vaccinating their children if they are threatened with dismissal, the researchers said.

Fifty-seven percent of the responding physicians indicated that they require parents who refuse shots for their children to sign a form or waiver acknowledging their decision.

Only 20% of the pediatricians surveyed said they will "spread out" vaccinations for parents who insist on that, while 11% said they refuse to take on new patients whose parents ask them to do that, the data showed.

Delaying or "spreading out" childhood vaccinations is thought to be a way to reduce the risk for adverse health effects associated with the shots.

However, the pediatric vaccination schedule is developed based on when children are most susceptible to specific diseases. Altering the schedule could limit the efficacy of vaccines, particularly those that require more than one dose or shot, according to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

"Some argue that having a dismissal policy for vaccination leads otherwise resistant parents to agree to vaccinate," the researchers wrote.

"This study showed some pediatricians perceive this to be true, with more than half of pediatricians with a dismissal policy reporting parents at least sometimes agreeing after learning of the policy," they said.