Vitamin D deficiency raises COVID-19 infection risk by 77%, study finds
Common meds linked to faster mental decline in seniors
Study: 1 in 5 young adults hospitalized with COVID-19 require ICU
Low-dose electrical stimulation helps adults with dyslexia read, study finds
Immune response, timing can make COVID-19 worse in older men
Photo Gallery

 
Military marks 75th anniversary of WWII's end at D.C. memorial
