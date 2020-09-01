A man walks by Valentino on Fifth Avenue in New York City on Monday wearing a face shield to prevent spread of coronavirus, though researchers say face shields are less effective at doing so. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Clear plastic face shields and masks with exhalation valves are less effective than cloth or surgical masks in preventing COVID-19 spread, according to an analysis published Tuesday by the journal Physics of Fluid.

In experiments intended to recreate airborne dispersion of respiratory droplets -- microscopic fluid from the nose, mouth and throat -- that spread the virus, cloth and surgical masks performed much better at limiting their release.

Although many people have opted for clear plastic face shields for comfort reasons -- particularly in warmer climates -- they may not be the safest choice, the data showed.

"As students return to schools and universities, some have wondered if it is better to use face shields, as they are more comfortable and easier to wear for longer periods of time," study co-author Siddhartha Verma said in a statement.

"If these shields are not as effective ... you would be essentially putting everyone in a tight space with droplets accumulating over time, which could potentially lead to infections," said Verma, an assistant professor of ocean and mechanical engineering at Florida Atlantic University.

Wearing face coverings has become a key component of efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 since the early stages of the pandemic, as the virus is spread by airborne respiratory droplets.

Although some people across the country have objected to wearing face coverings, many states have made them mandatory, particularly in public indoor spaces such as schools, stores and restaurants.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevent recommends cloth face masks for the public and not the surgical and N95 masks needed by health care providers.

For this study, Verma and his colleagues used a hollow mannequin head and simulated a cough or sneeze with a pressure impulse from a manual pump. Tracers composed of droplets of distilled water and glycerin were expelled through the mouth opening, and laser sheets visualized the spread and movement of the ejected droplets.

Clear plastic face shields block the initial forward motion of a simulated jet of a cough or a sneeze, but the expelled droplets can move around the visor with relative ease and spread out over a large area depending on light ambient disturbances, the researchers said.

Similarly, masks equipped with an exhalation port show that a large number of droplets pass through the exhale valve unfiltered, which make it ineffective in stopping the spread the COVID-19 virus if the person wearing the mask is infected.

To minimize the community spread of COVID-19, it's best to use high-quality cloth or surgical masks that are of a plain design instead of face shields and masks equipped with exhale valves, the researchers said.

"Even the very best masks have some degree of leakage," Verma said. "It's still important to maintain physical distance while wearing them to mitigate transmission."