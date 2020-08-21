Robert Nez, president of the Navajo Nation, has been critical of the assistance for COVID-19 testing and care that he has received from the U.S. government. Photo courtesy of Navajo Nation.

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- American Indians and Alaska Natives are more than three times as likely to get COVID-19 than White Americans, a new report released Friday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found.

Among more than 340,000 confirmed cases of the virus recorded in 23 states between Jan. 22 and July 3, just over 9,000 -- or nearly 3% -- involved American Indians or Alaska Natives, the data showed.

American Indians and Alaska Natives in these states were infected at a rate of 594 cases per 100,000 people in the general population, compared to 169 cases per 100,000 in the White population, according to the CDC.

Those infected in these communities tended to be younger -- in their early 40s -- compared to their White counterparts, who were most often in their early 50s, the agency said.

"American Indian and Alaska Native people have suffered a disproportionate burden of COVID-19 illness during the pandemic," CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said in a statement.

Earlier this week, the agency announced that it has provided more than $200 million in funding to American Indian and Alaska Native communities to support pandemic preparedness and response efforts, including surveillance, contact tracing, laboratory testing and infection control.

The CDC analysis was limited to 23 states that had race and ethnicity information for more than 70% of their COVID-19 cases and five or more laboratory-confirmed infections among both American Indian and Alaska Native individuals.

Of the nearly 425,000 cases reported in these states between Jan. 22 and July 3, about 80% had compete information on race and ethnicity of those infected, the agency said.

"More complete case report data and timely, culturally responsive and evidence-based public health efforts that leverage the strengths of [these] communities are needed to decrease COVID-19 transmission and improve patient outcomes," the agency researchers wrote.