Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Researchers have generated synthetic insulin-producing pancreatic cells for people with Type 1 diabetes that can evade the immune system, according to a study published Wednesday by the journal Nature.

If the cells prove to be safe and effective, they could be used to replace damaged cells in the pancreas with "lab-generated human islet-like cell clusters that produce normal amounts of insulin on demand" in people with Type 1 diabetes, study lead researcher Ronald Evans told UPI.

The cells, made from human stem cells, controlled blood glucose in mice and didn't need the immunosuppressive drugs required for most transplant patients, said researchers at the Salk Institute in California, where Evans is March of Dimes Chair in Molecular and Developmental Biology.

While use of the synthetic cells in humans is likely several years away, researchers say the development shows promise for a difficult to manage disease.

Type 1 diabetes is a lifelong autoimmune condition in which cells in the immune system attack cells in the pancreas that deliver insulin to regulate blood sugar. It affects up to 2 million people in the United States -- mostly children and teenagers, according to the American Diabetes Association.

Many people with the condition undergo pancreatic beta islet transplants -- surgery that introduces clusters of cells from donor tissue that make insulin and other hormones, said Evans.

Those who receive these transplanted cells, however, have to take immunosuppressive drugs, which have potentially serious side effects, to ensure that the immune system doesn't reject the cells.

In addition, transplanted islets "only work about one-third of the time," Evans said.

In earlier research, he and his colleagues were able to create stem cell-derived beta-like cells that produced insulin, but not in response to glucose, which is key in diabetes.

Insulin allows the body to break down sugar in the blood and keep it at normal levels, according to the researchers.

In this study, though, the researchers discovered a "genetic switch" that, when flipped, "turbo-charges" cells and allows them to do their job -- delivering insulin when they sense elevated glucose levels in the blood -- Evans said.

In addition, they found a way to grow the beta-like cells in a three-dimensional environment modeled on the human pancreas, which enabled them to better mimic human cell islets, or clusters of pancreatic cells, he said.

They also developed a way to introduce a protein to the synthetic cells to give them a "Harry Potter-like invisibility shield" enabling them to hide from the immune system, rendering immunosuppressive drugs unnecessary.

With this protection, the transplanted synthetic cell islets provided sustained blood glucose control in diabetic mice with healthy immune systems, he said.

The researchers still need to prove that these synthetic pancreas cells are safe for use in humans with Type 1 diabetes. The next step in that process is experimenting with them in primates with diabetes, Evans said.

"Our work proves how stem cell technology can have an impact in Type 1 diabetes," Evans said. "It will likely be several years before we can use our approach in humans, but we may be closer to a truly effective treatment."