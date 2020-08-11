Trending

Study: N95 masks without valves most effective against COVID-19
Three-quarters of adults with COVID-19 have heart damage after recovery
New Mexico man in his 20s dies of septicemic plague
82% of early online COVID-19 posts were rumors, conspiracy theories
Asymptomatic COVID-19 patients as contagious as those with symptoms
Japan marks 75th anniversary of Hiroshima bombing
