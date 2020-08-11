U.S. nursing homes had a spike in COVID-19 cases in July, a new report has found. Photo by Sgt. Michael Baltz/Flickr

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The United States saw a spike in COVID-19 infections in nursing homes during a one-week period in July, with more than 8,600 new cases, according to a report released Tuesday.

The weekly total was the highest reported among nursing home residents nationally since more than 9,000 were reported during the week ending May 31. The increase was likely due to increasing community spread of the virus in the general population, the report said.

The total for the week ending July 19 was more than 15% over the prior week, according to the report, which was issued by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living.

The case increases were mostly in larger facilities located in major metropolitan areas with higher prevalence of COVID-19 in the general population, according to David Grabowski, a professor of public policy at Harvard Medical School.

Between them, the two organizations represent more than 14,000 nursing homes and assisted-living facilities across the United States that provide care to some 5 million people.

The findings are based on a review of data submitted to the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The CMS data shows COVID-19 cases in nursing homes increased significantly in July after to dropping to fewer than 6,000 per week in June.

The rise coincided with growth in new cases across the country, the researchers said.

During the week ending July 19, CMS reported 9,028 new cases among nursing home and assist-living facility residents nationally, while a then-record 468,208 new cases were identified in the general population.

At the same time, nursing home and assisted-living resident deaths from COVID-19 had a "slight uptick" to 1,458 during the week ending July 19, up from 1,406 the previous week. Until that point, deaths had been declining after a weekly high of 3,091 at the end of May.

The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living recently sent a letter to the National Governors Association warning of "imminent outbreaks" at nursing homes and assisted-living facilities and of shortages in supplies of personal protective equipment for residents and staff.

The letter also expressed concerns about COVID-19 testing delays in many regions of the country, the organizations said.

"With the recent major spikes of COVID cases in many states across the country, we were very concerned this trend would lead to an increase in cases in nursing homes and unfortunately it has," Mark Parkinson, president and CEO of the two organizations, said in a statement.