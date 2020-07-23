Genes linked with stress and inflammation might play a role in depression, a new study has found. Photo by Sasint/Pixabay

July 23 (UPI) -- People with depression resistant to standard drug treatments might find relief with anti-inflammatory drugs, a study published Thursday by the journal Translational Psychiatry found.

Researchers said that because adults with treatment-resistant depression have elevated blood levels of genes linked to inflammation and stress, the drugs might help with the condition.

Based on these findings, the researchers are now conducting clinical trials to assess various steroids and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs -- like aspirin -- in those who don't respond to antidepressants.

"Approximately one-third of people with depression ... have measurable changes in the blood that indicate an activation of the stress response system, [similar to what] happens when we fight an infection," study co-author Carmine Pariante told UPI.

More than 7% of U.S. adults have depression, and as many as half have a treatment-resistant form, meaning their symptoms fail to improve after drug therapy, according to the National Institute of Mental Health.

For the research, Pariante and colleagues analyzed blood collected from 130 patients with major depressive disorder -- including some resistant to treatment, and some who responded to anti-depressants -- and 40 healthy controls.

The goal was to understand how gene expression -- the process that signals the production of new molecules in the body -- could be used to distinguish those with treatment-resistant depression from people whose symptoms respond to anti-depressants, researchers said.

Participants with treatment-resistant depression generally had "notably stronger" molecular signs of inflammation -- based on elevated levels of C-reactive protein in the blood -- than those with treatable depression and healthy controls, according to the researchers.

Other studies have found high levels of C-reactive protein in the blood to be a strong indicator of inflammation, the researchers said.

Blood work from participants with treatment-resistant depression had increased levels of several inflammation-related genes, as well. Participants with treatment-resistant depression also had lower levels of hormones like cortisol, which are believed to be involved in the body's stress response, according to the researchers, they said.

The findings provide "important insight into the mechanisms" linking inflammation and depression, which might help shape future treatment approaches, Pariante said.

To date, much of drug-based therapy for depression "relies on a trial-and-error approach," he said. But the signs of inflammation and reduced stress response could help guide treatment decisions, including the use of self-care approaches like meditation and dietary changes to help manage stress, he said.

"We know that meditation reduces ... stress and inflammation [levels]," said Pariante, a professor of psychological medicine at King's College London. "And nutritional interventions, like a diet full of fish, fruit and vegetables, also reduce the levels of stress and the levels of inflammation."