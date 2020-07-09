A new system designed to improve tracking on flu cases still can't overcome lack of data from poorer communities, a new study has found. Photo by nastya_gepp/Pixabay

July 9 (UPI) -- A new system intended to monitor flu outbreaks performs well, but lacks data about communities that are most vulnerable should winter also bring a second wave of COVID-19, according to a study published Thursday by PLOS Computational Biology.

The system fails to address flaws in the most widely used flu tracker in the United States, the Influenza-Like Illness surveillance network, or ILInet, including the ability to identify cases in poorer areas, researchers at Northeastern University and the University of Texas at Austin said.

ILInet relies on case reporting from outpatient healthcare providers, which might be inaccessible to residents of impoverished communities, many of whom lack health insurance, the researchers said.

"Public health data on influenza are biased against the most at-risk communities for severe disease," study co-author Samuel V. Scarpino told UPI.

"These communities have a higher burden of severe influenza because they have reduced access to healthcare, [and] this reduced access to healthcare is also what results in the observed data gap," said Scarpino, an assistant professor in the Network Science Institute at Northeastern.

Developed by Scarpino and his colleagues at Northeastern and the University of Texas at Austin, the new flu surveillance system effectively combines ILInet with Google Flu Trends, which tracks search data worldwide, and BioSense 2.0, a disease tracker program.

Both ILInet and BioSense 2.0 were created under the auspices of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For the PLOS Computational Biology analysis, Scarpino and his colleagues compared the predictions generated by the system to real-world flu hospitalization data for the Dallas-Fort Worth area between 2007 and 2012.

In general, the system accurately predicted flu hospitalizations for the wealthiest ZIP codes in the region, they found.

It was less effective, however, in ZIP codes with lower household incomes, according to the researchers. This is likely due to higher numbers of uninsured persons and fewer outpatient health clinics in these areas, as well as lower internet use, they said.

The fact that these shortcomings persist in a system designed to overcome them is cause for concern if, as expected, the 2020-21 flu season overlaps with a second wave of COVID-19 infections, Scarpino said.

Impoverished communities are more susceptible to severe illness and death from both viruses, he said.

"Our findings highlight a lack of accurate and actionable data on influenza in the most at-risk communities -- neighborhoods with more than 20 percent of households living below the federal poverty level," Scarpino said.

"We see a similar pattern of increased burden due to severe COVID-19 disease resulting from the effects of racism and poverty."