Basic mental health interventions, such as text messages or phone calls, following a suicide attempt can reduce risk for subsequent attempts, a new study has found. Photo by Utsman Media/Unsplash

June 17 (UPI) -- Minimal suicide prevention programs for survivors of suicide attempts after they were admitted to a hospital or taken to an emergency room can reduce the risk for repeat tries, an analysis published Wednesday by JAMA Psychiatry found.

Patients who received "brief interventions" -- including phone calls and text messages to check on their well-being after discharge -- and coordinated care, including referrals to mental health professionals, were 30 percent less likely to attempt suicide again, the researchers said.

The analysis included results from 14 studies of suicide prevention interventions that enrolled more than 4,200 patients.

"Suicide prevention interventions delivered in general emergency departments and hospitals are effective at preventing repeat suicide attempts and at helping people at risk of suicide connect with mental health services," Dr. Stephanie Doupnik, co-director of the inpatient Medical Behavioral Unit at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, told UPI.

In typical suicide safety planning interventions, mental health professionals and other clinicians work to identify warning signs for suicide and help patients develop coping strategies to limit suicidal thoughts and urges, according to Doupnik and her colleagues.

Clinicians also engage family and friends, who can help provide support to survivors of suicide attempts and ensure that they receive appropriate care services, they said.

These and other basic interventions led to a three-fold increase in the likelihood that ER patients admitted after a suicide attempt would pursue mental health care after discharge, Doupnik and her colleagues found.

Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2018, than 1.4 million suicide attempts occured across the country, the agency estimates.

In addition, the suicide rate has increased by roughly 30 percent over the past decade, CDC figures show.

Best practices for suicide prevention recommend that individuals identified as being at risk for suicide receive treatment specifically directed to reduce their risk and services to ensure they remain engaged in mental health care.

However, research suggests that the staff at many emergency rooms across the country might only successfully identify one in four patients at risk for suicide. Estimates suggest that three of four patients at risk for suicide are discharged from ERs without plans for follow-up care.

"For loved ones of people at risk of suicide, several steps can help prevent suicide attempts," Doupnik said. "Two important ones include maintaining communication with a loved one at risk of suicide and reducing access to lethal means -- or anything that could be used in a suicide attempt, such as firearms, sharp objects and medications."