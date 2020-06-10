Happening Now
Watch live: George Floyd's brother Philonise, others testify in Congress at police reform hearing
Analysis: COVID-19 might have started in Wuhan in August, not November
Contraceptives can cause weight gain, study shows
Every day use of AI for health diagnoses still years away
At least 7 coronavirus strains circulating in Northern California, study finds
Lab experiments show how masks could protect against COVID-19
