June 9 (UPI) -- Steroid-sparing treatments can prevent young people with Crohn's disease from developing perianal fistulas, an abnormal opening through the wall of the intestine near the rectum, according to a study published Tuesday by JAMA Network Open.

Children and young adults treated with steroid-sparing therapies were nearly 60 percent less likely to develop perianal fistulas than those who weren't, researchers at the University of Michigan reported.

One in three people with Crohn's disease develop a perianal fistula, which can be painful, difficult to treat and may become debilitating, the researchers said.

These fistulas, which are much more common in children, are caused by severe inflammation in the digestive tract. The inflammation creates an abnormal opening through the wall of the intestine in the rectum area and connects to other neighboring tissues in the body or to the skin, researchers said.

Fistulas provide a path for stool to invade tissues and cause severe complications, with the most common area for fistula development in the area of the rectum or anus.

"Perianal fistulas have a devastating effect on quality of life for people with Crohn's disease," study author Dr. Jeremy Adler said in a statement.

"But we found that effective therapy ahead of time may significantly reduce the risk of developing them in the first place," Adler, a pediatric gastroenterologist and researcher at Michigan Medicine C.S. Mott Children's Hospital, said.

For the study, researchers analyzed national data on 2,214 privately insured people between the ages of 5 and 24 who had Crohn's disease.

Fifty-six percent of study participants began steroid-sparing therapy -- including the drugs azathioprine, methotrexate or infliximab -- before developing perianal fistulas, they said.

Overall, 20 percent of study participants developed perianal fistulas within two years after receiving a Crohn's diagnosis, the researchers said. But those on steroid-sparing therapies had fewer complications, including perianal fistulas, they said.

In addition, steroid-sparing therapies appeared to reduce the severity of fistulas in those who did develop them, the researchers found.

Those who developed fistulas after steroid-sparing treatment were also 55 percent less likely to undergo surgery to create an ostomy, they said.

Roughly 800,000 people in the United States have Crohn's disease, and about one in four were diagnosed as children or young adults, according to the National Organization for Rare Disorders.

Overall, Crohn's disease affects roughly 60,000 children in the United States and can trigger abdominal pain, severe diarrhea, fatigue, weight loss and malnutrition, Adler and his colleagues said.

Roughly one in three patients develops a fistula, and about 70 percent of these patients eventually undergo surgery. Up to 20 percent may require permanent diverting ostomy, like a colostomy bag, researchers say.

"Children are almost twice as likely to develop perianal fistulas than adults," Adler said.

Steroid-sparing immune suppressive drugs have been used to treat Crohn's for decades and can be effective in healing fistulas, researchers say.

Although guidelines from medical societies recommend steroid-sparing therapy, data show that nearly half of patients don't use them, which researchers say may be due to cost.

"We need to advocate for broader use of drugs that are known to be effective in treating and controlling Crohn's disease and that may help prevent lifelong complications for young patients," Adler said.

"Our research supports efforts to provide the best known therapy as early as possible to improve chances of altering disease course and preventing complications."