June 8 (UPI) -- A new multi-drug combination therapy for pancreatic cancer is inching toward clinical trials in humans, researchers at the University of Cincinnati said Monday.

The drug compound, called SapC-DOPS, combines chemotherapy with targeted therapy and is capable of killing the cells that cause a number of cancers, including pancreatic cancer, which is notoriously difficult to treat, according to earlier research.

The treatment is administered using nanovesicle, a nanotechnology drug delivery system made of microscopic components of a cell.

"Based on pre-clinical studies, it has the potential" to improve pancreatic cancer treatment," Xiaoyang Qi, a professor of hematology and oncology at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, told UPI.

Qi and his colleagues described the approach in an article published Monday by the journal Molecular Therapy. Initial clinical trials of SapC-DOPS and nanvesicle in humans are currently in the planning stages, Qi said.

Nearly 60,000 people in the United States will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2020, and roughly 50,000 Americans will die from the disease this year, according to the American Cancer Society, .

Fewer than 10 percent of people with pancreatic cancer live five years or longer after diagnosis, according to ACS. To date, only a small number of drugs target pancreatic cancer, Qi said.

The disease is typically asymptomatic in its early stages, and frequently spreads to the lymph nodes and liver, he said. Current treatments -- including surgery, chemotherapy and radiation therapy -- have failed to improve long-term survival, Qi said.

SapC-DOPS targets a pancreatic cancer biomarker -- or measurable substance that may be a sign of disease -- called phosphatidylserine, a fatty substance that helps form a protective layer over cells in the human body, according to Qi. He and his colleagues developed the approach in the early 2000s.

It consists of a cell protein, SapC, and a phospholipid, DOPS, that can selectively target cells to deliver medication while sparing unaffected cells and tissues. The nanovesicle delivery model is currently being studied in clinical trials for brain cancers, researchers said.

For the study published Monday, Qi and his colleagues used both animal models and human cancer cells to test the approach.

The combination of these therapies together helped to target phosphatidylserine on the surface of cancer cells at various points in their life cycle, ultimately inhibiting tumor growth and potentially increasing survival, in comparison to the treatments alone.

"It could be beneficial for patients with pancreatic cancer, possibly extending lives and helping a subset of patients with cancer that don't have many options," Qi said.