COVID-19 pandemic causes 42% drop in ER visits nationwide
Authors retract journal studies on hydroxychloroquine use for COVID-19
Depression, anxiety up 3-fold since start of COVID-19 pandemic
Education tool fails to influence expectant mothers' choice for C-section
Heartburn drug Pepcid may ease COVID-19 symptoms
COVID-19 pandemic alters life in New York City
