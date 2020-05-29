May 29 (UPI) -- As the worldwide death toll from the novel coronavirus continues to rise, scientists across the globe are racing to find a vaccine.
It often takes years to secure funding, research and develop a vaccine candidate, test it on humans and get regulatory approval. And that's all before pharmaceutical companies can begin the task of actually manufacturing millions of doses for distribution.
A New York Times analysis indicates that under a normal timeline, a COVID-19 vaccine wouldn't be ready for distribution until May 2036.
But with more than 360,000 people dead worldwide, according to a Johns Hopkins University tracker, and the global economy struggling under mitigation efforts, world leaders are eager to speed up the process.
U.S. President Donald Trump in May announced Operation Warp Speed, an effort to shorten the time frame in which a vaccine goes from concept to distribution. He's called for a vaccine to be available for use within about 18 months, a goal some experts warn is too optimistic. With more than 100 vaccine trials underway, scientists are hoping at least one will prove effective and safe enough to hit that 18-month goal. Here are a handful of the more notable research efforts underway:
BioNTech and Pfizer
Pfizer partnered with German company BioNTech in early May to administer a vaccine candidate known as BNT162 on human test subjects. Tests were carried out at New York University, the University of Maryland and Cincinnati Children's Hospital as part of a Phase I/II clinical trial.
The initial trial is designed to determine the safety, immunogenicity and optimal dose level of four versions of Pfizer's vaccine candidate, which uses "messenger DNA" to spur the body to produce antibodies that fight the coronavirus.
The companies have yet to report results. They aid they're preparing a large-scale rollout that will produce millions of vaccine doses this year and hundreds of millions next year.
CanSino Biologics and China's Institute of Biotechnology
This Ad5-nCoV vaccine candidate produced in China was the first to be tested in humans -- a study of which found that it appears to be safe and able to generate an immune response against COVID-19.
It uses a weakened common cold virus, adenovirus, which infects human cells but is incapable of causing disease, to deliver genetic material that codes for the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein to the cells. They then produce the spike protein and allow the immune system to create antibodies to fight the coronavirus.
A study, released May 22, found that low, medium and high doses of the vaccine produced some level of both COVID-19 antibodies and T-cell response.
The vaccine will need to pass through Phase II and Phase III clinical trials in humans with similar positive results before widespread use.
Moderna and NIAID
Moderna said on May 18 that a Phase I trial of its mRNa-1273 possible vaccine indicated a "potential to prevent" COVID-19. The vaccine succeeded in producing antibodies to attack the virus in all 45 test subjects in quantities "of the magnitude caused by natural infection."
Moderna is conducting the trial in partnership with the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health.
U.S. regulators cleared mRNA-1273 for a second phase earlier this month, which officials said should begin "shortly."
Moderna's Phase I results announcements caused stocks to soar after a tumultuous two months in the markets.
Oxford University and AstraZeneca
Oxford Vaccine Group and the Jenner Institute have entered Phase I/II human trials for their potential vaccine AZD1222. Researchers are enrolling volunteers to test the vaccine, which is made from a weakened version of the adenovirus.
In May, Oxford announced it received more than $1 billion from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, a branch of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The British government has also supplied $79 million for the AstraZeneca/Oxford collaboration.
AstraZeneca plans at least 400 million doses and has lined up manufacturing capacity for 1 billion doses with first deliveries set for September.
Sinovac Biotech
Chinese biopharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech began Phase II clinical trials of its CoronaVac vaccine candidate in May. The study is evaluating the immunogenicity and safety of the potential vaccine in a larger population.
In preclinical studies in macaque monkeys, the inactivated vaccine proved to be safe and provide immunity.
The company is constructing its own production plant to manufacture up to 100 million doses of the vaccine each year.
Sinovac received $15 million on May 22 to accelerate the development of CoronaVac.
Johnson & Johnson
In late March, Johnson & Johnson said it identified a lead candidate for development for a vaccine and planned to start human testing in September. The company also identified two backup options.
It plans to use funding from the federal Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to scale up manufacturing with the goal of producing more than 1 billion doses.
Johnson & Johnson plans to collaborate with Emergent BioSolution to manufacture the vaccine.
Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline
French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline partnered together in April to create an adjuvanted vaccine, a type of vaccine that requires a smaller amount of vaccine protein per dose, allowing more doses to be produced more quickly.
Sanofi paired its S-protein COVID-19 antigen -- based on recombinant DNA technology -- with GSK's adjuvant technology to create the vaccine candidate.
This vaccine is in the pre-clinical phase, but GSK announced May 28 that it plans to make 1 billion doses of a vaccine adjuvant system through 2021.
Merck and IAVI
This vaccine candidate, now in pre-clinical studies, is being designed and engineered by International AIDS Vaccine Initiative scientists. Merck will manage its regulatory approval process. It uses the same recombinant viral vectoring, or rVSV, technology as Merck's successful Ebola Zaire virus vaccine, Ervebo.
Merck is also working on two other vaccines -- one with biotechnology company Themis and another with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.
Novavax
U.S. biotechnology company Novavax said Monday it's entered clinical trials for a potential vaccine called NVX‑CoV2373. Researchers began a combined Phase I/II preliminary immunogenicity and safety trial.
Novavax said NVX‑CoV2373 demonstrated "high immunogenicity and high levels of neutralizing antibodies" during pre-clinical tests and showed "strong evidence" it will be effective in fighting COVID‑19 in humans.
World moves to reopen amid COVID-19 pandemic
The Rev. Daryl Gray of the Clergy Coalition hands out face masks at the Lively Stone Church of God in St. Louis on May 26. Over 125,000 masks were distributed to churches planning to reopen in June. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
A lifeguard keeps an eye on swimmers, making sure they social distance while enjoying the water at the Wapelhorst Aquatic Facility in St. Charles, Mo., on May 26. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Several swimming facilities in the St. Louis area have opened due to extra restrictions because of the pandemic. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Stylist Katie Winston (R), cuts the hair of customer Dee Broderick on the sidewalk outside the 7-0-3 Salon in Chesterfield, Mo., on May 26. Although stylists and customers wear masks, the salon has offered customers the option of haircuts outdoors, for those who may have coronavirus concerns. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Employees wearing face shields and masks work at the Matsuya Ginza department store, which partially reopened in Tokyo on May 25. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe lifted the state of emergency
in the city. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo
People gather at Rye Playland Beach in New York City on May 24. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Olivette Lanes owner Don Klackner uses a mop to clean the lanes at his bowling alley in Olivette, Mo., on May 19. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Dentist Ronald Sherstoff examines a high-speed drill at his office in Chesterfield, Mo., on May 19. Sherstoff has purchased an air filtration system that destroys airborne viruses that could be caused by the drill, and all staff will use gowns, masks, gloves and face shields to protect themselves. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Students wear protective masks as they return to the Yankus Korchak Elementary School in Jerusalem on May 18. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo
School attendance will be voluntary around Israel and classes returning to session will be at the discretion of local authorities. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo
Server Tamara Martinez cleans containers at The Soda Fountain containing candy on the first day of operation after reopening in St. Louis on May 18. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Soda jerk Ronell McCollum finishes making a Super Shake at the Soda Fountain. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Salesman Drew Murphy tries out a new mattress on the showroom floor at Mattress Giant in Richmond Heights, Mo., on May 18. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Sales clerk Sarah Rhim stocks shelves with new dresses at Mister Guy for Women Clothiers in Ladue, Mo., on May 15. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Bobby Smith (L) and his wife, Boni Smith, enjoy drinks at an open restaurant in Lake Geneva, Wis., on May 15. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Wisconsin Supreme Court, backed by Republican lawmakers, overturned the governor's stay-at-home order. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
Owner Robert Zanti takes a break from getting his restaurant ready for reopening after being closed for nearly two months in St. Louis on May 13. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
A man walks into a bakery in Edwardsville, Ill., on May 13. Madison County board members have agreed to reopen the county, officially going against Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's statewide stay-home order. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Cook Joe Eisenbraun prepares to wrap a "Heart Attack" sandwich at Crown Candy in St. Louis on May 12. Crown Candy is serving only at curbside until the stay-at-home orders are lifted in Missouri later in the month. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Owner Andy Karandzieff pours a milkshake at Crown Candy. The popular restaurant has reopened after four weeks. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
A mother and child wear protective masks as they walk down a street in Paris on May 12. Photo by Eco Clement/UPI | License Photo
France has cautiously begun to lift its lockdown this week with shops allowed to reopen, including in the capital, which still faces tight restrictions. Photo by Eco Clement/UPI | License Photo
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson claps outside Downing Street in London to show his support for key workers during the coronavirus pandemic on May 7. Doctors released
Johnson from the intensive care unit in mid-April after he spent about a week in the hospital with COVID-19 Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Shoppers wear masks in the Mahane Yehuda Market in Jerusalem on May 7. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo
A security guard checks the temperature of a woman before granting her entrance to the Rami Levy Atarot Mall near Jerusalem. The Atarot Mall is the first Israeli-Palestinian Mall. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo
Israel opened malls and outdoor markets after more than 40 days of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo
Customers have their hair washed at JF Hair Co. in Union, Mo., on May 6. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Stylist Chrissy Whitley trims the hair of customer Mark Nolting at JF Hair Co. The salon reopened on May 4 after being closed since March 23. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
People visit the beach after the the city relaxed restrictions in Isle of Palms, S.C, on May 6. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
The beach reopened for the first time since March. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Nicholas Calio, president and CEO of Airlines for America, uses disinfecting wipes before testifying before a hearing on the pandemic's impact on the aviation industry May 6 on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Photo by Jim Watson/UPI | License Photo
Workers wipe down chairs between Senate committee hearings in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill. Photo by Jonathan Ernst/UPI | License Photo
Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., talks to reporters at a distance after the Senate reconvened following an extended recess due to the pandemic on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on May 4. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., walks to the Senate chambers. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, talks to reporters as the Senate reconvened. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Peter Wolff, owner of the The Gift Nook store, looks down Main Street for customers in St. Charles, Mo., on May 4. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
People enjoy ice cream at Kilwins as others walk on the sidewalk in St. Charles. The shop on Historic Main Street has reopened with other selected businesses after being closed for nearly two months by an emergency state order aimed at stopping the spread of coronavirus. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Jeweler Tom Wapelhorst arranges a display in his front window at Walters Jeweler in St. Charles. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Don (L) and Robin Piatt sit on an elevated outdoor porch, toasting each other on their wedding anniversary, at Lewis and Clark's Restaurant in St. Charles. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Customers have lunch inside El Toro Mexican restaurant in Clute, Texas on May 3. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo
Restaurants in Texas were allowed to reopen their diving rooms at 25 percent capacity starting on May 1 as the state began easing restrictions based on COVID-19. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo
A customer looks at merchandise inside the Boot Barn clothing store in Lake Jackson, Texas on May 3. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo
Shoppers return to Northpark Mall in Dallas on May 1. Elbow bumps have become the new handshake. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo
Workers open their store in Firewheel Town Center in Garland, Texas on May 1. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo
Missed delivery tags hang on a storefront in Firewheel Town Center. While stores and restaurants may reopen under strict health and social distancing guidelines in Texas, many have chosen not to. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo
A hairstylist and his client wear protective face masks and gloves at a salon in Jerusalem on May 1. Israel has eased some coronavirus restrictions, allowing small stores and beauty salons to open, while maintaining the strict social distancing rules. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo
Pedestrians wear mandatory face masks and gloves while shopping in Jerusalem. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo
Pedestrians no longer practice "social distancing" but continue to wear protective face masks while visiting a popular entertainment district in Beijing on April 26. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo
Florida has allowed some of the states beaches to reopen, including this one along the Space Coast near Cocoa Beach on April 26. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
A couple from Central Florida stroll along the surf near Cocoa Beach. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
A child wades in the ocean at Cocoa Beach. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
Pedestrians walk closely together in Beijing on April 19. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo
Newlyweds pose for wedding photos without wearing protective face masks as the government has declared the peak threat of the COVID-19 outbreak has passed in Beijing on April 19. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo
A couple continues wearing protective face masks next to a police checkpoint in Beijing on April 15. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo