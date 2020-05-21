Trending

Heart attack cases fall by half at ERs since start of COVID-19 outbreak
U.S. birth rate declines to 35-year low
Primary care doctor visits down 60% since start of COVID-19 pandemic
Experimental COVID-19 vaccine shown to be effective in monkeys
Remdesivir combos may boost fighting power against COVID-19
SpaceX, NASA prepare to return astronauts to space from U.S. soil
