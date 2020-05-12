A new study found that specially designed footwear can help reduce knee pain from osteoarthritis. File photo by Esther Max/Flickr

May 12 (UPI) -- Specially designed shoes can help reduce the pain of knee osteoarthritis, a study published Tuesday in JAMA has found.

Using biomechanical footwear -- specially designed shoes with a novel sole -- the researchers were able to reduce the pain experienced by those with osteoarthritis, or OA, of the knee by more than 60 percent.

"These findings provide strong evidence supporting the effectiveness of a new treatment for knee osteoarthritis," co-author David Felson, a rheumatologist and professor of medicine at Boston University School of Medicine, said in a press release.

Knee OA affects approximately 275 million people worldwide, according to the World Health Organization -- most of them older adults. Often called wear-and-tear arthritis, OA causes cartilage, the natural cushioning between joints, to wear away.

As a result, the bones of joints rub against one another without the shock-absorbing cartilage, causing pain, swelling and stiffness, among other symptoms.

Acetaminophen, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs like aspirin and ibuprofen, and prescription opioids are the most commonly used treatments for the pain associated with the disease. The effectiveness of these drugs, however, is limited.

The shoes assessed in the study are designed to reduce pressure placed on the knee joint. They feature two convex, adjustable rubber pods attached to the outsole, where they come into contact with the ground at the heel and forefoot.

Wearers can adjust the pods to reduce the impact felt by joints in the feet and legs to effectively create a convex surface between the outsoles of the shoes and the ground, the authors said.

For the study, the first to assess the footwear in knee OA, Felson and his colleagues enrolled 213 adults with the disease and asked them to wear either the special shoes or "control footwear" with a similar appearance for six months.

Those who wore the special shoes experienced significantly reduced pain in their knees, based on self-reported scores on the Western Ontario and McMaster Universities Osteoarthritis Index, or WOMAC, a zero to eight scale commonly used to measure pain and other symptoms in OA.

Mean WOMAC scores for participants who wore the special shoes fell from 4.3 to 1.3 after six months. In comparison, mean WOMAC scores for those in the control group dropped from 4.0 to 2.6.

Felson believes the treatment probably works by re-educating and reconditioning muscles in the legs. "This treatment may help many persons with this disorder," he said.