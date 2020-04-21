A new analysis finds that more drugs approved by the FDA are undergoing reduced scrutiny to streamline the evaluation process. Photo by EmilianDanaila/Pixabay

April 21 (UPI) -- Nearly two-thirds of medications approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in recent years have passed through "fast-track" programs, according to an analysis published Tuesday, making new drugs available faster but with less rigorous testing.

In the study, published in JAMA Network Open, researchers reviewed 273 drugs that were green lighted by the agency in the last 30 years, finding that more than 64 percent of those approved between 2015 and 2017 participated in at least one special regulatory program designed to speed the review process.

That rate was up from 58 percent of drugs receiving an accelerated approval a decade earlier, and even higher than the 35 percent found 20 years before the study.

"The FDA has championed a number of new special pathways designed to evaluate and approve drugs faster, but there's no such thing as a free lunch -- and approving drugs faster may require trade-offs in the strength of evidence that supports those approvals," study co-author Audrey Zhang, a fourth-year medical student at New York University, told UPI.

"We found that the evidence supporting new approvals has changed over time, such that drugs on special pathways designed to speed approvals are approved with fewer trials, even as drugs on regular pathways are approved with more rigorous evidence," she added.

All drugs approved by the FDA must undergo clinical trials, which are designed to assess their safety and effectiveness in treating the conditions for which they were developed.

The most important of these are "pivotal" trials, also known as Phase 3 trials, which typically test drugs in large numbers of human patients, measuring not only their success at treating specific health problems but also the number and severity of any side effects.

For many years, drug companies have expressed concern that clinical trials can be costly and time-consuming, serving to delay the introduction of important new drugs to the marketplace. Since the late 1980s, the FDA has instituted a number of programs to streamline the process for certain products, including "Fast Track," "Priority Review," "Accelerated Approval" and "Breakthrough Therapy designation."

Drug makers must apply to the agency in order to participate in the programs. Recently, for example, the FDA has approved several treatments -- including the drug chloroquine phosphate -- and diagnostic approaches via accelerated processes as part of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For their analysis, Zhang and her colleagues reviewed 273 drugs approved by the FDA during three periods: 1995 to 1997, 2005 to 2007 and 2015 to 2017.

In addition to the increasing number of products participating in special programs, they found that nearly 40 percent of the drugs approved between 2015 and 2017 received an "orphan" drug designation -- meaning that manufacturers receive government funding to produce them because the diseases they treat are so rare.

In comparison, just 27 percent of drugs approved between 2005 and 2007 received this designation, while 13 percent of those approved between 1995 and 1997 received it.

Cancer drugs accounted for the highest percentage -- 27 percent -- of those participating in at least one special regulatory program for approval between 2015 and 2017, the authors found. Notably, the percentage of drug indications -- the conditions for which they are approved to treat -- supported by at least two pivotal trials decreased from 81 percent in 1995 to 1997 to 53 percent in 2015 to 2017.

In addition, the percentage of indications supported by only single-group pivotal trials -- meaning the drug being evaluated wasn't compared to another treatment or placebo -- increased from 4 percent in 1995 to 1997 to 17 percent in 2015 to 2017.

"Some of the drugs we studied that benefited from these special pathways are now among the most commonly-prescribed drugs today, including metformin for diabetes and Lipitor for high cholesterol," Zhang said.

"As more drugs are approved through special pathways, these trends may be likely to continue, and highlight the importance of continuing to study drugs even after approval to better understand their benefits and harms," she added.