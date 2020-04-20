Calls to poison control centers for cleaners and disinfectants are up 20 percent during the pandemic, according to the CDC. Photo by Michael Tavrionov/Pixabay

April 20 (UPI) -- Calls to poison control centers across the United States "increased sharply" in the beginning of March, likely as a result of the increased use of disinfectants and cleaning products in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to figures released Monday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Through the first three months of the year, calls to poison control centers related to exposure to cleansers and disinfectants were up more than 20 percent over the same period in 2019 and 2018, based on records from the agency's National Poison Data System.

The period reviewed roughly coincides with the beginning of the new coronavirus outbreak in the United States -- when the CDC and other public health agencies began recommending regular cleaning and disinfecting of surfaces to combat the spread of the disease.

To date, more than 760,000 Americans have been sickened during the pandemic, and more than 40,000 have died.

The agency found that poison control centers received more than 3,100 additional calls for exposure to cleaning products through the end of March than they had for the first three months of 2019. This marked a 12 percent increase from year to year, the CDC report noted.

Similarly, poison control centers had more than 4,500 additional calls regarding exposure to disinfectants through the end of March than they had for the same period last year -- or an increase of nearly 40 percent.

Further analysis of the increase in calls from 2019 to 2020 showed that among all cleaner categories, bleach-based products accounted for the largest percentage of the increase -- approximately 62 percent -- while non-alcohol disinfectants and hand sanitizers -- both at roughly 37 percent -- accounted for the largest percentages of the increase among disinfectant products.

Most of the increased volume of calls related to accidental inhaling of these products, and up to half of the exposures involved children 5 years of age and younger, according to the CDC.

"Associated with increased use of cleaners and disinfectants is the possibility of improper use, such as using more than directed on the label,mixing multiple chemical products together, not wearing protective gear, and applying in poorly ventilated areas," the CDC noted.