April 16 (UPI) -- A new three-dimensional imaging technology may help make the diagnosis of coronary artery disease easier, according to a study published Thursday by the journal Radiology: Cardiothoracic Imaging.

Researchers evaluated the new approach against computed tomography, or CT, and magnetic resonance imaging, or MRI, in 17 people who were suspected of having the condition. The two imaging methods are the most commonly used technologies in diagnosis of coronary artery disease.

The older methods produced inconclusive results in eight of the 17 patients, while the new technology was able to provide clear findings in six of those eight cases.

"The technique may allow for an easier and possibly more accurate identification of patients and coronary stenoses that are likely to benefit from revascularization," Dr. Jochen von Spiczak, radiologist and computer scientist at Institute of Diagnostic and Interventional Radiology at University Hospital Zurich in Switzerland, said in a press release.

Coronary artery disease is the most common form of heart disease in the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and it affects more than 18 million adults nationally.

Currently, two-dimensional CT and MRI are viewed as the most effective methods for non-invasive imaging of the heart and surrounding arteries. Hence, they are most often used in the evaluation of people with suspected coronary artery disease.

CT can deliver high-resolution images of the coronary anatomy, while cardiac MRI can provide information on blood supply to the heart muscle without exposing patients to radiation. However, despite their complementary strengths, CT and MRI findings are often analyzed separately, limiting cardiologists' ability to fully leverage their respective strengths.

To date, existing methods for combining CT and MRI images have limitations, as they look at only a subset of the many aspects of coronary artery disease. The researchers overcame these limitations by developing an approach that depicts all the available information from CT and cardiac MRI in one 3D image.

"The idea came up to fuse information on different pathologic aspects of the disease and to combine them in a single 3D image, which can be interpreted in a very quick but highly accurate fashion," von Spiczak said.

They compared their approach with conventional 2D readouts in 17 patients who underwent CT and MRI due to suspected or known coronary artery disease. Information from the 3D fused image helped identify specific stenoses, or areas of narrowing in the coronary arteries, and severity with possible cardiac scar tissue and ischemia -- a condition in which parts of the heart muscle get insufficient amounts of blood.

The researchers believe the approach, while more expensive than conventional imaging, could be used to help guide interventional or surgical revascularization procedures like stenting or bypass surgery that improve blood supply to the heart. It could also be used in complex cases that yield uncertain findings in the first test, such as when results from CT and MRI are inconsistent or even contradictory.

"Applying today's clinical 2D standard led to a substantial number of uncertain findings in our study, whereas most of these divergent findings could be solved when including additional information from CT-derived blood flow estimates information and 3D image fusion," von Spiczak said.