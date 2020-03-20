Google is paying homage to physician Dr. Ignaz Semmelweis and hand washing with a new Doodle. Image courtesy of Google

March 20 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating physician Dr. Ignaz Semmelweis and hand washing with a new Doodle.

Semmelweis was appointed Chief Resident in the maternity clinic of Vienna General Hospital in 1847 when he discovered the medical benefits of hand washing and how it reduces the transmission of diseases.

Google's homepage features artwork of Semmelweis next to a play button. Pushing the button starts an instructional video on how to properly wash your hands based on recommendations from the World Health Organization.

Google is also providing a printable poster featuring Semmelweis that explains proper hand washing techniques as the world deals with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Semmelweis was born in Buda, now Budapest, Hungary in 1818. An infection known as childbed fever was leading to high death rates in new mothers across Europe when he started his tenure at Vienna General Hospital.

Semmelweis deduced that doctors were transmitting infectious material from other operations to susceptible mothers through their hands. He then required all medical staff to wash their hands in between examinations, leading to lower infection rates.

Semmelweis is known as "the father of infection control" and is credited with informing generations about the benefits of hand washing and how it can prevent the spread of diseases.