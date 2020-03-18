Children born to mothers on treatment for opioid abuse may have issues with cognitive development, but better studies are needed, analysis finds. File photo courtesy of Max Pixel

March 18 (UPI) -- Treatment of opioid addiction in pregnant mothers may be as harmful to their unborn children as the drugs themselves, a review of existing research has found, although better-quality studies are needed, the authors emphasize.

In an analysis published Wednesday by JAMA Network Open, researchers report that medication-based addiction treatment -- for example, with the drug buprenorphine, a widely used therapy for opioid use disorder -- was associated with lower cognitive development scores in children born to pregnant mothers.

The conclusions were based on the findings of 27 studies involving more than 1,000 children, but the included research had significant flaws, the authors of the JAMA paper warn.

"Our findings suggest that the slight decrease in cognitive test scores for young children that have previously been attributed to opioid medications during pregnancy may actually just be due to problems with study design, particularly recruitment," co-author Dr. Leah Nelson, an addiction medicine fellow at the University of New Mexico Hospitals in Albuquerque, told UPI. "Most previous research is based on observational cohorts and the unexposed children were recruited from families that were not really similar to the recruited opioid exposed children."

For example, Nelson said, unexposed children in many of the studies were "more likely to be born to mothers who completed high school, had higher socioeconomic status and were much less likely to be exposed to tobacco use during pregnancy," meaning there were significant differences between the opioid-exposed and unexposed families.

"With the current data, the effects of opioids cannot be separated from the bigger social and environmental picture," she said. Data in the study shows the number of pregnant women with opioid use disorder in the United States has more than quadrupled over the past decade.

Currently, according to Nelson, guidelines from multiple national medical organizations suggest that medications for opioid use disorder, including methadone and buprenorphine, are preferred over no treatment, uncontrolled drug use or drug withdrawal. Each of the drugs "poses risks to the fetus as well as increasing the mother's risk of relapse and possible overdose," she said.

Nelson and her colleagues looked at data from 27 studies that enrolled a total of 1,086 children, finding that 485, or roughly 45 percent, had exposure to medication-based addiction treatment. While opioid use disorder treatment was associated with lower cognitive development scores in children enrolled in the studies, the researchers caution that there were other possible factors as well, including pre-natal exposure to tobacco.

"The vast majority of children with pre-natal medication-based addiction treatment exposure do not have poor outcomes and are normally developing," Nelson said.

"The best things to do," she said, is "fund evidence-based addiction prevention efforts, increase access to addiction treatment with medications for opioid use disorder, improve educational and employment opportunities for women with addiction, provide pre-natal care and social services including parenting skills and support, actively promote smoking cessation during pregnancy and provide universal access to comprehensive early intervention services for exposed children to promote school readiness."