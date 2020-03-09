A woman walks near the New York Stock Exchange wearing a face mask on Wall Street in New York City on March 3, 2020. The number of coronavirus cases and deaths continues to climb in the U.S. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 9 (UPI) -- Officially, more than 400 Americans have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

However, an analysis published Monday suggests the real numbers may be as much as 15 times higher. And the authors indicate that their estimates are likely "very conservative."

"Similar to what we have seen in other countries, there are likely a large number of infected people who are as yet undiagnosed," study co-author Dermot P. McGovern, professor of medicine and biomedical sciences at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, told UPI. "The majority of people appear to have mild disease and so may not present themselves to healthcare providers."

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday there have been more than 423 confirmed cases across the country of COVID-19, a disease initially identified in Wuhan, China in December. As testing capacity continues to expand, however, the agency expects more and more people nationally to get the disease "either this year or next," officials said.

Since the outbreak first reached American shores in early February, there have been allegations of a slow response by the federal government and well-publicized delays in supplying public health labs with adequate testing supplies. These two factors, it has been suggested, have likely contributed to an under-counting of cases.

The estimates derived by McGovern and his colleagues, though, are through March 1 and are based only on cases "imported" directly to the United States, from Wuhan specifically and Hubei province in general, prior to January 23. That's the day that Chinese officials placed the region on lockdown, banning all travel into and out from the area.

Notably, potential cases arriving in the U.S. from other parts of China, or other heavily affected countries such as South Korea, Italy or Iran, were not included in the estimate.

In all, based on air traffic data between Wuhan and the United States, totals of confirmed cases publicly released by the CDC and transmission dynamics as estimated from previous research, McGovern and his team believe that between 1,043 and 9,484 Americans were infected by the beginning of this month. Their analysis took into account the identification and quarantine of individual domestic cases in the U.S. as well.

The lower figure also assumed current preventive procedures -- such as quarantines and screening international travelers at airports -- had reduced as much as 25 percent of the transmissibility in unidentified cases in the U.S., while the higher figure assumed no intervention procedures had been undertaken to reduce the transmissibility.

The authors believe their findings indicate that the "opportunity window to contain the epidemic" is closing. Slowing transmission is not an easy task, given that most COVID-19 cases appear to be mild or even asymptomatic, they noted, which can make it difficult to identify infected individuals who may be spreading the virus.

These obstacles aside, it may still be possible to contain the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S. through steps already suggested by public health experts, including promoting social distancing and personal hygiene and restricting large-scale gatherings for occasions such as sporting events.

In addition, mass screening for infected individuals, while expensive and logistically challenging, would also potentially help to control the epidemic.

"Even modest reduction in transmission rates has a very significant effect on the number of cases in our model," McGovern said. "This suggests that adopting the simple strategies can have profound benefits for dampening the curve and delaying the peak of infection, which is important for enabling healthcare systems to cope in pandemics."