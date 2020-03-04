President Donald Trump speaks alongside Vice President Mike Pence, members of the Coronavirus Task Force and several airline CEO's at the White House in Washington, D.C., Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- Congressional negotiators said Wednesday they have reached agreement on a measure for nearly $8 billion in emergency funding to fight the quickly spreading COVID-19 outbreak.

With more than 100 confirmed cases in the United States, lawmakers in the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives and Republican-led U.S. Senate reached a deal after several days of intense negotiations, made more urgent by the rapid pace of the epidemic's spread.

The text of the bipartisan bill was to be released later in day, with approval expected in both chambers by the end of the week followed by prompt approval by President Donald Trump.

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Richard Shelby, R-Ala., who negotiated the funding with House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita Lowey, D-N.Y., said the measure will provide $7.76 billion to battle the coronavirus.

"This should not be about politics; this is about doing our job to protect the American people from a potential pandemic," Shelby said in a statement.

The funding was three times the $2.5 billion initially requested by the Trump administration.

This morning, New York State officials confirmed six cases of COVID-19 there after the wife, son, daughter and a neighbor of a 50-year-old man with the disease tested positive, officials announced Wednesday morning.

The 50-year-old, from New Rochelle in Westchester County, which is north of New York City, is the only one to require hospitalization for the illness, Governor Andrew Cuomo said during a press briefing.

New York is one of 13 U.S. states with confirmed cases of the virus.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are now a total of 80 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus nationally, with dozens more suspected cases.

Cuomo said an initial review of the 50-year-old man's travels doesn't suggest any travel to China or other countries at the nexus of the outbreak, so authorities are treating it as a case of person-to-person spread. Although the man lived outside of the city, he worked as an attorney in Manhattan.

"We will continue working closely with our State partners to ensure we are doing everything we can to keep New Yorkers safe," New York City mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, in a statement.

The Westchester patient was first diagnosed at a hospital in the city earlier this week, just after the city was first able to conduct rapid testing locally, de Blasio said.

The man's 20-year-old son, who has also been diagnosed with COVID-19, is a student at Yeshiva University in Manhattan, and he had been symptomatic prior to his father's hospitalization, officials said. No details on the son's condition were immediately available.

Yeshiva University announced Wednesday that it had canceled all in-person graduate courses on the campus and closed its all-boys' high school. In a statement, de Blasio said two of the son's contacts from the Yeshiva campus have been sent to Bellevue for testing.

Both he and Cuomo have warned that additional cases are "inevitable" as the nation and globe grapple to contain the outbreak that has killed hundreds and infected about 90,000 worldwide.

Cuomo also said Wednesday that approximately 300 students and faculty from several State University of New York and City University of New York schools studying abroad in high-risk countries will be recalled to New York and quarantined in dorms located throughout the state. Exact arrangements are still being worked out, officials said.

Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence said Wednesday that he will meet with cruise line CEOs on this weekend in Florida as well as airline executives in the days that follow to address COVID-19 response. Pence is in charge of the response to COVID-19.