March 3 (UPI) -- U.S. health officials told Congress Tuesday they will ramp up testing for COVID-19 -- with the capacity to perform as many as 1 million tests a day -- as 108 cases and nine deaths were confirmed in 15 states.

There are indications there could be hundreds more COVID-19 cases in the United States, they said, particularly in heavily populated areas like Florida, Atlanta and New York City -- all of which reported new cases on Tuesday. The nine deaths have all been in Washington state.

"We have partnered with private industry to scale up production," FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn said at a hearing before the Senate's Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions. "We're now looking at about 500 tests per kit."

The increase in testing capacity would significantly grow the infrastructure available for screening the virus.

At the hearing, Hahn, as well as U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention principal deputy director Anne Schuchat, Department of Health and Human Services assistant secretary for preparedness and response Robert Kadlec and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci faced questions from lawmakers of both parties on the government's response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Among the criticisms was the apparent failure to distribute adequate -- and accurate -- testing equipment to public health labs and healthcare facilities quickly enough in the face of the outbreak, which, officials acknowledged, is likely to be declared a global pandemic.

"It is a new virus, and it is capable of person-to-person spread," Schuchat said. "If sustained person-to-person spread in the community takes hold outside China, this will increase the likelihood that the WHO will deem it a global pandemic."

Although the CDC "moved rapidly to develop a test," Hahn said, there were problems with the initial test kits distributed to state labs nationally. That problem has been addressed but, collectively, just over 500 Americans have been tested -- a small number compared to countries like South Korea, which has tested more than 125,000 people since their first case of the disease was confirmed there two weeks ago.

For this reason, experts have suggested that many more Americans may have been sickened with COVID-19, without even knowing it. An analysis performed by researchers at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center at the University of Washington in Seattle, theorizes that several of the cases there, which have been centered in a long-term care facility in the suburb of Kirkland, have genetic links with cases identified in Wuhan, China -- the epicenter of the outbreak -- in early January.

The researchers said their findings show the virus has potentially been circulating in western Washington state for several weeks, and that as many as 1,500 area residents may have been infected. They also argued that earlier availability of an accurate test in the region could have prevented the outbreak there, which has already claimed six lives.

"It's an interesting hypothesis, but just a hypothesis at this point," Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases told reporters during a separate press briefing Tuesday.

At the same time, similarly early findings, published Tuesday in the agency's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, note that COVID-19 may not spread as rapidly or easily as the flu. The results indicate that those who have the virus, but don't have symptoms, may infect less than 0.5 percent of their "close contacts," while those who have symptoms may infect up to 10.5 percent of those they come in contact with. Messonnier cautioned, however, that these findings are based on results from a small sample of patients.