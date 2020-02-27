Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar was back on Capitol Hill Thursday testifying to the House Ways and Means committee about his agency's 2021 budget proposal, which included answering questions about the growing COVID-19 outbreak. Azar is pictured Wednesday while testifying before a House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Public health labs across the country are ramping up to test for the new coronavirus, just as concerns grow about the global epidemic spreading in the United States, officials said Thursday.

In testimony before the House Ways and Means Committee, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said at least 40 public health labs can currently test specimens for COVID-19. That figure could more than double as early as tomorrow, he added.

Azar made the statements as part of hearings for the agency's 2021 fiscal year budget.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has to date tested 3,625 specimens for the virus in its facilities in Atlanta, according to Azar. The 40 public health labs are using test kits that were previously manufactured by the CDC and modified to test for coronavirus.

The agency rolled out those kits two weeks ago, but technical glitches meant some of them yielded inconclusive results. Azar said Thursday that a newly manufactured CDC test is ready to be shipped to 93 public health labs by Monday.

In addition, a privately manufactured test based on the new CDC platform could be sent to those same labs as early as tomorrow, pending approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Also on Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence appointed Debbie Birx as a new "White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator." Birx, who currently coordinates the U.S. government's global response to HIV/AIDS, will report to Pence and guide the administration's COVID-19 preparations, according to the White House.

She will also join the White House's coronavirus task force, which is led by Azar.

Birx's appointment marks the latest step by the Trump administration in its COVID-19 response, after it was announced Wednesday that Pence would lead the effort, taking over for Azar. Azar had told lawmakers on Capitol Hill earlier in the day that he was the administration's "lead" on the outbreak.

Meanwhile, officials in Nassau County, New York, announced that more than 80 people remain under voluntary quarantine for possible COVID-19 exposure after traveling to China. To date, there have been no confirmed cases in New York, though nearly 200 people have been placed in voluntary quarantine statewide after traveling to China.

Nassau County Health Department officials said Wednesday that the CDC has contacted the agency each time someone who has spent time in China flies in, with the department then contacting and interviewing them within 24 hours to determine if they need to be quarantined.